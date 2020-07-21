Iraqi-Iranian meeting to face the challenges and to strengthen relations

2020/07/21 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi and Iranian delegations held in Tehran, on Tuesday, an extensive meeting to discuss how to overcome the “major obstacles" in the way of developing relations between the two sides.The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the vice president of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi’s office received by Shafaq News agency that “the meeting discussed all the issues on its agenda, related to the cooperation in various sectors, ways to overcome problems that may obstacle the joint cooperation."The statement quoted Al-Kadhimi as saying, "Iraq looks forward to forming the best relations between the parties on the basis of common interests, and to serve the two neighboring peoples."The statement added, "There are great challenges we face, in which the economic and health challenges are on top."For his part, Jahangiri welcomed the visit of the Iraqi PM and his accompanying delegation, expressing his wishes to the Iraqi government for success in its tasks, and that the negotiations are constructive between the parties.Jahangiri affirmed Iran's support for the stability of Iraq and the restoration of its full role in the region, expressing that the joint cooperation will help overcome the difficulties particularly the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices.Earlier Tuesday, Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on the first foreign visit, and met with Iranian President Hussein Rouhani.

