Rouhani office: a Clarification on the reception of Al-Kadhimi

2020/07/21 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the Vice President of Communications and Information, President's Office Alireza Moezi, said that “the change in the ceremonial reception for the Iraqi Prime Minister was due to adherence to infection prevention and control measures.Moezi tweeted today, Tuesday, that “the health measures related to the outbreak of the Covid-19 made adjustments on the official protocols in all countries of the world.”He added, “it was expected that such changes would take place at the reception of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Therefore, the ceremony was held in the conference hall, and the reception ceremony was also subject to measures."

