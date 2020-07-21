Germany forms a crisis committee to investigate the kidnapping of Hella Mewis

2020/07/21 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News



The incident is the latest in a series of abductions of anti-government activists. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / During a visit to Athens, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said On Tuesday that the Foreign Ministry had formed a crisis committee to investigate the kidnapping of a German national in Iraq.He did not go into details about the team or person kidnapped "in consideration of the well-being of the person involved.""But we have started to look into the case and to find a solution that will secure the person concerned and her well-being," Maas added.According to the spokesman for Iraq's Interior Ministry, Major General Saad Maan, the ministry has also formed a special team of intelligence and criminal experts to investigate the case.Earlier, Rights activist and art curator Hella Mewis was kidnapped outside her office in Baghdad by unidentified men.The incident is the latest in a series of abductions of anti-government activists.

Sponsored Links