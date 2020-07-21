Tap Global takes first step in global expansion

2020/07/21 | 19:58 - Source: Iraq News

Tap Global has partnered with Australian company, Hay as a Service (HaaS) to issue local Australian residents with AUD banking services.

“The partnership with Hay represents the fulfilment of our goal at Tap to be multi-continental.



This feature is Tap’s first step on the road to global expansion.



These accounts will allow local Tap APP users to receive deposits into their Tap accounts in AUD.



Once funds are received, our users can then allocate these for the trading of digital assets in real time.



Users will also be able to make AUD payments out to Australian bank accounts or for local payments.The TAP accounts with multiple crypto and fiat wallets have access to real time crypto trading with numerous exchanges.



All consumer assets are held securely in multi signatory “cold storage” wallets or electronic money client accounts.

David Carr - Founder and COO of TAP commented: “My affiliation with Australia is well known within the industry.



The partnership with Hay represents the fulfilment of our goal at Tap to be multi continental.



This is just the first in a series of developments underway at Tap, with many new and exciting features and functionalities on the way”.Carr adds “The Board at Tap felt that the philosophy of the team at Hay matched our own.



Although we are relatively young companies, we have both gone through the rigours of gaining regulated status and spent several years developing our technology and user interface prior to launching to the public.



We believe that the partnership will blossom into a great relationship over time”.Andrew Laycock - CEO at Hay commented: “Hay as a Service is always searching for Innovative Partners; TAP is a perfect example of one of these partners.



TAP’s ambitions of multi continental growth allows each other to work together and support our goals.



That is true partnership”.Andrew adds: “Hay has the ability to bring on TAP as a customer within weeks not months.



Speed is the foundation of Start-ups and FinTech’s”.About Tap Global Ltd:

Tap Global Ltd (TAP) is a Gibraltar based company providing clients with real time trading of crypto assets utilising multiple exchanges from one APP.



The multi crypto and Fiat wallet structure of TAP coupled with bespoke designed proprietary middleware solution allows TAP to facilitate trades efficiently and

seamlessly.The Tap Prepaid Mastercard (one of the first to work with Mastercard in Europe) will allow our customers the ability to realise the value of their digital assets by exchanging them into traditional currencies for spending with merchants that accept Mastercard or to withdraw cash at ATMs in over 200 countries around the world.



For more information please visit www.tap.globalAbout Hay as a Service:

Hay as a Service (HaaS) by Hay has built a proven, cloud native, state of the art platform, assessed by Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) for regulated payment and banking activities.



It is underpinned by superior technology that is already in use by Hay.



We offer flexible and fast plug-and-play integrations via microservice APIs, allowing us to provide compelling cost savings to customers, who can pick and choose modules based on their specific requirements.HaaS offers services including VISA Card Issuing, access to the New Payments Platform, KYC and Fraud/AML/CTF Services.



HaaS is located in United Kingdom and Australia.



For more information please visit www.hay.coTap Global Limited, registered in Gibraltar with the registration number 118724 Tap Global Limited (Tap) is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with license No.



25532.The Tap Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to a licence by Mastercard International.



Transact Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.



