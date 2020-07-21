The minister of Peshmerga appreciates colonel Selin’s efforts

2020/07/21 | 20:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Colonel Selin, Director of Joint Security Cooperation Office in Kurdistan Region, has finished his missions today and has been replaced by another Colonel.A statement of the Ministry of Peshmerga received by Shafaq news agency said that “the handing over of duties took place today, and the two colonels visited the Ministry of Peshmerga and announced the decision to replace the advisor to the Minister of Peshmerga Shoresh Ismail.The statement indicated that Ismail appreciated the efforts of the US director, saying that “he worked tirelessly during the previous period and played a major role in the success of the reforms of the Peshmerga Ministry, and in Peshmerga forces’ training”.
Adding in parole addressed to him "Your friendship and coordination is a source of pride for the Peshmerga forces and for the people of Kurdistan.”“Colonel Selin, who is returning to the USA in the coming days, expressed his thanks to the Minister and his forces”, adding that “the Peshmerga forces fought the most brutal terrorists heroically; therefore they deserve more and better.
“The statement noted that the new Colonel, who took over the mission, indicated that he will continue to consolidate relations and the coordination with the Peshmerga forces, as well as the reform project with a better program and plans.
