Covid-19: 252 new cases and 122 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/21 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Tuesday, 252 new cases, 13 fatalities, and 122 recoveries of Covid-19.The ministry said that 2421 were performed today.The newly 252 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:Erbil 98Al-Sulaymaniyah 62Duhok 14Garmyan 29Halabja 10Duhok 12Raperin 39
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 11361, while the total number of recoveries became 6166.
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 122 cases, distributed as follows:Erbil 61Garmyan 13Raperin 18Halabja 19Duhok 11The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 13, distributed as follows:Erbil 4Garmyan 3Raperin 1Al-Sulaymaniyah 5
The death toll is 432.