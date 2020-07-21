Covid-19: 252 new cases and 122 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/21 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Tuesday, 252 new cases, 13 fatalities, and 122 recoveries of Covid-19.The ministry said that 2421 were performed today.The newly 252 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:Erbil 98Al-Sulaymaniyah 62Duhok 14Garmyan 29Halabja 10Duhok 12Raperin 39

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 122 cases, distributed as follows:Erbil 61Garmyan 13Raperin 18Halabja 19Duhok 11The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 13, distributed as follows:Erbil 4Garmyan 3Raperin 1Al-Sulaymaniyah 5

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 11361, while the total number of recoveries became 6166.



The death toll is 432.