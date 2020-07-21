Kurdistan to ease Covid-19 procedures

2020/07/21 | 21:58 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News /the Kurdish Minister for the Interior, Rebar Ahmed that some restrictions imposed on the region's cities to prevent the outbreak of the Corona epidemic were removed in coordination with the four provinces of the region and the independent departments.Ahmed said in a press conference, after a private meeting with local officials in the region, "We discussed the issues of airport activity, border opening with Turkey and Iran, and the movement of nationals within the region with other governorates.He added that the meeting agreed to allow vehicle drivers to enter and move around the region, with tests being conducted by the private sector regarding the Coronavirus.Ahmed added, "Our airports are not eligible to resume flights until the beginning of next month.
the no-go with other Iraqi governorates will remain, with facilities to traders, especially the agricultural and poultry sectors.
