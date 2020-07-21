Sistani office announces the date of Eid Al-Adha

2020/07/21 | 22:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the office of the supreme Shiite cleric in Iraq Ali Al-Sistani declared that tomorrow Wednesday will be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah month.

"Tomorrow Wednesday 22/7/2020 is the start of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah 1441, so, Friday, July 31 is the first day of Eid Al Adha.” The office said in a statement received by Shafaq news agency.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has declared that tomorrow (Wednesday) is the first of Dhu al-Hijjah.