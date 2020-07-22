A third attack of ISIS in Diyala

2020/07/22 | 00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported, on Tuesday evening, that two members of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi were killed and another wounded in an attack by ISIS northeast of Baqubah.

Tuesday evening, two separate attacks led to killing a civilian, and wounding two soldiers in different areas of Diyala Governorate.

The source said to Shafaq News agency, that armed clashes took place after a number of ISIS operatives attacked a security point for Brigade 24 in Al-Hashd in Tawakal village north of Miqdadiyah, 40 km northeast of Baqubah.

He added that the attack was repelled after security reinforcements came to the scene.

It’s noteworthy that north of Miqdadiyah is considered one of the strongholds of armed organizations over the past years due to its geographical nature .