The Business of Recycling War Scrap in Iraq

2020/07/22 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Isadora Gotts for the London School of Economics (LSE) Middle East Centre.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
The business of recycling war scrap: the Hashd al-Shaʿabi's role in Mosul's post-conflict economy The modalities of the scrap trade reflect a larger […]
Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
The business of recycling war scrap: the Hashd al-Shaʿabi's role in Mosul's post-conflict economy The modalities of the scrap trade reflect a larger […]