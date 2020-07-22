Kurdistan: electronic licenses to travel between the governorates

2020/07/22 | 09:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Region decided to activate the electronic license system for transportation between the four governorates Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja, in addition to the two independent administrations, Raperin and Garmyan.

The ministry said in a statement that the electronic system will provide more facilities to citizens traveling through the governorates, adding that to fill in the electronic license form, citizens can visit the official website of the Ministry of Interior.https://moi.gov.krd/tregapidan/