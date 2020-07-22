Iraqi Authorities to impose a comprehensive curfew during Al-Adha

2020/07/22 | 10:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced, on Wednesday, the approval of the National Safety on imposing a comprehensive curfew during Eid al-Adha.

"The Ministry of Health requested imposing a comprehensive curfew throughout the days of Eid Al-Adha.



The proposal was approved by the National Health and Safety Committee," said the director of the Ministry of Public Health in the Ministry, Riyad Abd al-Amir, in a statement reported by the official Al-Sabah newspaper and seen by Shafaq News agency.



He added that "In the previous Eid al-Fitr, infection rates have continued to increase for weeks afterward.



However, they are offset by a large increase in the number of recovery cases in Baghdad and the provinces.



This is what the Ministry officials feel comfortable with," indicating that, "it is possible to the rate to keep declining if citizens continue to adhere to preventive measures.



"