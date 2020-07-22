Trump willing to work with China on COVID-19 vaccine for U.S.

2020/07/22 | 10:46 - Source: Shafaq News



President, Donald Trump, expressed willingness, on Tuesday, to cooperate with China or other countries to bring a successful COVID-19 vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.We're willing to work with anybody that is going to get us a good result," Trump said when asked if his administration would collaborate with China on a vaccine for COVID-19, whether China is first to develop one or not. The statement came a day after researchers said a vaccine against COVID-19 developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit appeared to be safe and induced immune responses in most subjects in a closely-watched mid-stage study.The CanSino's is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in early human testing.Trump has long blamed China for mishandling pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and charged across the United States, killing more than 140,000 Americans and raising the stakes for a quick and viable vaccine.

