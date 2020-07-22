Kurdistan Parliament to convene next week

2020/07/22 | 12:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Member of the Presidency in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, Hemin Hawrami, announced, on Wednesday, that the Parliament will begin holding its sessions early next week.

Hawrami stated to reporters that the Parliament will hold sessions on 26,27 and 28 of the current month, indicating that members of Kurdistan Regional Government will also attend the sessions.

said that the council will discuss, in these sessions, draft laws and proposals the government submitted earlier.