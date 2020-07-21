Bayside Entertainment Wins 41st Annual Telly Awards

2020/07/22 | 14:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Bayside Entertainment wins Telly Awards for video production.

Seattle production company Bayside Entertainment named a winner in the 41st Annual Telly Awards.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle video production company Bayside Entertainment was recently named a winner in the 41st Annual Telly Awards.



The company received two awards for its engaging trade show trailer for Pico Interactive, a VR headset company.



Bayside Entertainment provided soup to nuts creative and production services for the project.The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens.



Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states

and 5 continents.



Representing a wide range of categories, the finest ad agencies and production companies compete for the honor.



It is a remarkable achievement to be selected for recognition.



Commissioned by Logan Parr, Director of Marketing and PR at Pico Interactive, the video was featured at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



Bayside Entertainment utilized extensive green screen shooting with models to demonstrate enterprise applications of the VR headsets.



The scenarios were then composited to various backgrounds to connote business, construction, education and health care industry uses of the device.Logan Parr remarked, "What I like about Bayside Entertainment is the fact they embody such professionalism …They take the time to fully understand your strategic goals, diving deep into your product, intended audience and what KPI’s you would be tracking success against in order to deliver a product that feels a part of your brand.



Their blend of expertise, commitment and creativity while (more often than not) under heavy time constraints shows off their true range of talent.



They are such a breeze to work with due to their methodical approach to the work, their communication with you throughout the process and their unparalleled level of project management that I never had to worry about loose ends, deadlines or going over budget.



All I had to do was enjoy the end result that would be a key element in my marketing and PR efforts."Bayside Entertainment received two Tellys for the award; a Silver for editing and a bronze for visual effects.



Executive Producer Joanie Burton Wynn added, "This was an interesting project for our team and our client was thrilled with the result.



That, in itself, is rewarding enough.



To receive recognition from the Telly Awards makes it even more gratifying."About Bayside Entertainment

Bayside Entertainment is a full-service production company based in the Seattle area.



Husband and wife production team Steve Wynn and Joanie Burton Wynn have both received multiple Emmy and Telly awards during their twenty-year partnership.



Their original program, Journeys for Good, is currently showing on new streaming channel, Ignyte TV.About The Telly Awards

Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council —an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry and includes executives from Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.



Long-standing partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT and LAPPG.



New partners include Production Hub, IFP, Catalyst, Social Media Week and VidCon.Winners are selected for recognition based on excellence in the following areas:

Branded Content, Commercials & Marketing, Immersive & Mixed Reality,

Non-Broadcast, Series / Shows / Segments and Social Video.



