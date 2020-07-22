Iran lifts the ban on exporting Eggs

2020/07/22 | 14:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iran decided to lift the ban on exporting domestic chicken eggs.

Fars news agency quoted, on Wednesday, quoted the head of the board of directors of Laying Hens Federation, Naser bani bor," the decision to lift the export ban was made by the Iranian Market Regulatory Authority yesterday."Adding that the authority has imposed fees on exports of 40,000 riyals per kilo (officially the dollar = 42,000 riyals).

The agency noted that the Iraqi and Afghan markets are among the most important export markets for domestic Iranian eggs.