US embassy provides more $46 million to aid Iraq confront COVID-19

2020/07/22 | 14:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ US embassy to Iraq announced today, on Wednesday, that the US has provided more than $46 million in COVID-19 assistance for Iraq.

The statement added, "more than $33.1 million for health and IDA humanitarian assistance that is helping prepare laboratories, implement a public-health emergency plan for points of entry."The funding also includes more than $13 million in MRA humanitarian assistance to assist vulnerable people during the pandemic, according to the statement.