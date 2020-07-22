A CCTV meeting between Iraq and Pfizer

2020/07/22 | 17:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment held, on Wednesday, a meeting with representatives of Pfizer International Company via closed-circuit television (CCTV) to discuss the provision of a vaccine against the Corona virus.

According to a ministry statement received by Shafaq News agency, the meeting was chaired by the Hazem al-Jumaili, the ministry's technical undersecretary, in the presence of the Director General of Public Health Directorate, Riyadh Abdul-Ameer Hussein, the Assistant Director General, Haidar Husain, the Director of the Immunization Department of the Public Health Department and a representative of Pfizer company in Iraq.

The discussion was about the global company efforts to produce a vaccine to Covid-19.

The ministerial team wished that “any vaccine required should be certified by the World Health Organization and the FDA."

It was agreed, according to the statement, to "continue the dialogue between the two sides to provide a safe and effective vaccine for the citizens as quickly as possible."