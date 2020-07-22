South Korea to evacuate 297 people from Iraq

2020/07/22 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Disaster and Safety Communications Network announced today, Wednesday, that south Korea will send two military aircraft to Iraq, to ​​transport 297 Korean workers who want to return to the homeland.

And the South Korean Yonhap News Agency said that the government will follow the precautions measures while transporting the nationals and the plane will be filled by 60% or less of its seats.

Returnees through Incheon International Airport will be subject to all quarantine procedures, and those who display symptoms will also be quarantined in temporary facilities.

The Covid-19 patients will also be transferred to hospitals or treatment centers, while those whose results appear negative will remain in the temporary facilities for two weeks until August 7.