Covid-19: about 2197 recoveries and 2706 news cases in Iraq today

2020/07/22 | 18:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Wednesday, 2706 new cases and of Covid-19, as well as about 2197 recoveries and 92 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 18416 tests were performed today,

The newly recovery cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 325, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 255, Medical City 176, Najaf 142, Al-Sulaymaniyah 50, Erbil 61, Duhok 11, Karbala 108, Kirkuk 87, Diyala 118, Wasit 123, Babel 186, Basra 121, Maysan 84, Al-Diwaniyah 77, Dhi Qar 40, Al-Anbar 23, Saladin 182, and Nineveh 28 .

The statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 2706 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 387, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 466,Medica city 112, Najaf 64, Al-Sulaymaniyah 140, Erbil 98, Duhok 14, Kirkuk 136, Karbala 185, Diyala 59, Wasit 255, Basra 230, Maysan 72, Babel 138, Dhi Qar 35, Al-Diwaniyah 86, Al-Anbar 13, Muthanna 97, Nineveh 39, and Saladin 80.

While 92 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 10, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 8, Medical city 3, Najaf 4, Al-Sulaymaniyah 9, Erbil 4, Karbala 7, Kirkuk 6, Diyala 1, Basra 8, Wasit 4,Maysan 3, Babel 10, Dhi Qar 7, Nineveh 3, Muthanna 1, Al-Diwaniyah 1, Al-Anbar 1, and Saladin 2.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

Confirmed cases: 99865.

Recoveries 67147 (67.2% of the cases).

Inpatients: 28676, which 441 admitted to ICU.

Fatalities: 4042.