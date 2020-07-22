US to support Kurdistan’s economy

2020/07/22 | 18:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, received today, Wednesday, the new US Consul General to the Region, Rob Waller.

They discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, and ways to enhance bilateral relations between Kurdistan and the United States.

The Prime Minister congratulated the new Consul on his new office office, and wished him success in his new duties in order to strengthen the relations between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the former consul general, Steve Fagen, on his new duties in the American Embassy in Baghdad

The new American Consul General pointed out the importance of strengthening relations between the United States, Iraq and Kurdistan, and expressed his country's readiness to provide support to the Region in the field of economic development, especially in the energy and agricultural sectors.