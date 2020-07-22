Covid-19: 15.1 million+ cases worldwide

2020/07/22 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The latest census reported by Reuters showed on Wednesday that more than 15.1 million cases were registered worldwide, and 616,276 died.

Covid-19 infections have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first discovered in China in December 2019, according to Reuters.

The United States topped the list with 142,033 fatalities, and 3,916,922 cases.

And Brazil came in second place with 81,487 fatalities, and 2,159,654 cases.

India ranked third with 28,732 fatalities and 1,192,915 cases.

Russia is the fourth, with 12,580 fatalities and 783,328 cases.