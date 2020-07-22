Duhok to facilitate the Covid-19 procedures

2020/07/22 | 21:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Duhok Governorate announced today, Wednesday, the easing of measures to prevent Covid-19.

Deputy Governor of Duhok Majid Syed Saleh said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News agency that the movement between the Governorate and the cities of the Kurdistan Region will witness more flexibility through the online system by filling a special E-form for patients, employees working in areas outside Duhok, and all citizens who want to visit Erbil.

Regarding the movement procedures between Duhok and the other governorates of Iraq, he confirmed that the previous procedures remain the same without any changes.

Regarding traveling to Turkey, Saleh said that the Supreme Committee to confront the Coronavirus decided to allow citizens to travel to Turkey in the necessary cases.



As for those who want to return from Turkey through Ibrahim Al-Khalil outlet, they will undergo a blood test to examine if they are infected at their own expense and should Quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

The Deputy Governor called on the citizens to commit the precautions measures especially during Eid al-Adha, despite the fact that the curfew was not imposed on the holidays.