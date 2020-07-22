Ekman: Iraq still need The US-led coalition to fight ISIS

2020/07/22 | 22:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The US-led coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria confirmed on Wednesday that Baghdad still needs support in its war against the terrorism, which has recently begun operating in several areas of the country.

"The Iraqis still need our support in the fields of planning, intelligence and Air Force," Kenneth Ekman, Major General Kenneth Ekman, Deputy Commander for the Combined Joint Task Force, said in a conference today in Baghdad, via closed-circuit television.

Ekman added that the international coalition continues to launch accurate air strikes against ISIS positions in the country.

He pointed out that "ISIS is carrying out limited activities and does not control areas on the ground, because the Iraqi security forces are destroying its weapons and killing its members."

The American military official revealed that "On July 25, this week, we will take another step by handing over control of the base at Besmaya to the Iraqis,", adding that "the success of the Iraqi security forces contributed to reducing the number of coalition .”

it’s noteworthy that About 5,000 US soldiers remain in Iraq, most of them carrying out advisory duties.