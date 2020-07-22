A phone call between King Salman and the Iraqi PM

2020/07/22 | 23:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, today, Wednesday, made a call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to "check on his health."

Al-Kadhimi’s media office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the Prime Minister expressed, in a phone call with King Salman bin Abdulaziz, “his best wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for safety and wellness.”

The statement added, “For its part, King Salman expressed his appreciation for Al-Kadhimi’s noble feelings.”

The statement indicated that King Salman "looks forward to meeting the PM in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as soon as possible."

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said “Saudi Arabia appreciates that the Iraqi prime will visit KSA as the first foreign country visit after he took office, but due to the presence of King Salman in the hospitals and in coordination with Iraqi officials, the visit was postponed.”

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Monday admitted to The King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre in Riyadh for some tests, according to a statement issued by the royal court.

It’s scheduled that After Saudi Arabia; Al-Kadhimi will visit the United States.