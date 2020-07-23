Dhi Qar bombing targets a US-led coalition vehicle

2020/07/23 | 00:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Security media cell confirmed on Wednesday evening that Dhi Qar bombing targeted a vehicle which belongs to a company contracted with the international coalition.

A cell statement was reported to Shafaq News agency stated that, the explosion of a device at the Batha intersection in Dhi Qar Governorate damaged the vehicle, without recording any causalities.

Earlier today, a security source in Dhi Qar Governorate said that a new attack targeted US logistical support for s in southern Iraq, which is the second attack within two weeks.

The source said to Shafaq News agency, "Two explosive devices targeted an Iraqi convoy carrying logistical support for the US forces on Batha Road in Dhi Qar Governorate."

The source added that "for now, no further information about any casualties."

This first attack, on July 11 when an unidentified gunmen set fire to three trucks between Muthanna and Diwaniyah go

Earlier, Armed Shiite groups, including the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades, threatened to target American forces in Iraq, in case they did not end their military presence in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted, by majority, to end the foreign military presence on the country’s territories, after the killing of the Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in a US air strike near Baghdad International Airport.

The United States accuses the Hezbollah Brigades and armed factions loyal to Iran of being behind repeated missile attacks targeting its embassy in the "Green Zone" and its military bases.