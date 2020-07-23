Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Iranian Kurds slam artist after saying he is ‘not a Kurd’
2020/07/23 | 01:10 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Sohrab Pournazeri, a famous Kurdish instrumentalist and the nephew of highly-respected vocalist Shahram Nazeri.
(Photo: Mehr News Agency)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq