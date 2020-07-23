Plan to Build Rail Link between Basra and Iran

2020/07/23 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News



Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on his first foreign trip since taking office.



Following the meeting they announced that they have agreed to "revitalise current agreements between our two countries, including the agreement to establish a rail link between Iran and the Iraqi city of […]

