RAF hits 40 ISIS targets in Iraq

2020/07/23 | 08:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The British Minister of Defense, Ben Wallace, announced that the Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft have hit 40 ISIS targets, in the framework of the ongoing operations against ISIS.The Daily Mail quoted Wallace saying that the targets included caves inhabited by ISIS terrorists in northern Iraq, weapons caches, and training camps.Also, two of the organization's locations were destroyed during heavy clashes with Iraqi security forces.

Wallace pointed that although the organization lost control of the lands it controlled in Syria and Iraq, its threat still exists, adding that, "the toxic ideology continues to persist, and their pernicious influence continues to spread".

The British minister stressed that the Iraqi security forces still need help, as the UK provides training and guidance in addition to air support."The UK is still determined to ensure that those who have fought or supported ISIS must pay the price of their crimes", Wallace said.