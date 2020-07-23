The Bicycle.. from Da Vinci's imagination to Frode Ahmed’s passion

2020/07/23 | 10:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The first depiction of the shape of the bike belonged to the Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci at the end of the 15th century 1493, but his idea did not receive attention at the time and remained forgotten until the end of the 18th century.In 1791, until the French Comte Mede de Sivrac, who was credited with inventing the first bicycle without pedals or the steering wheel; It was launched by pushing it on foot and running, and it is called célérifére.

Since then, several modifications have been made to its mobility system by some inventors, including the German inventor Baron Karl Drais von Sauerbronn, who added the steering wheel in 1813, and the Scottish (Praetorian Prefecture of Gaul) inventor Kirkpatrick Macmillan, who invented the motion system (pedals transmission range) in 1839.



In 1855, it was developed by The French blacksmith, Ernest Michaux, son of Per Michaux.

In the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, Frode Ahmed has been repairing bicycles since 1955, when he was 14 years old; and by repairing them, he now knows all types of bicycles.

"This profession was initially my hobby since childhood; so I can easily get to know the best qualities of bikes, and if the bike at hand is good or not because I've reached the point of love with this profession", Frode told Shafaq News agency.

Frode added, “When I go home, I sometimes break some of our bicycles intentionally, to take them to my shop and fix them.



When I started this profession, people used to depend on bicycles for transportation, as there were only a few cars in the province”.

Frode continues, “The environment was cleaner then, but now it is quite the opposite; the cars are too many and the bikes are few, and you rarely see someone riding a bike".

The German Institute of Physical Education in Cologne reported on the benefits of cycling...



Cycling is an ideal way to improve all body functions and maintain overall health if one is keen to exercise for only ten minutes a day; it strengthens muscles, circulation, and joints.



Riding the bike for half an hour a day improves the heart condition, activates the body, and helps it to lose weight.

The bicycle repairman, Frode Ahmed claims that the secret of his resistance and survival in this almost extinct profession is that, “I fix bicycles at a lower price in order not to lose my career and hobby, which I love since childhood to this day".

There are about 1 billion bicycles worldwide, outnumbering cars by two bikes per car.



One of the main modes of transport in many areas; the bike is a popular way to relax, a children's game and plaything, a fitness device, military, and police applications, used in courier services, as well as in bike races.