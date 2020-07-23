Dhi Qar: unprecedented deteriorating security situation

2020/07/23 | 10:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Dhi Qar MP, Yassine al-Murshidi, said on Thursday that the governorate is witnessing an unprecedented deteriorating security situation.

Al-Murshidi told Shafaq News agency, “Dhi Qar is going through heavy tribal conflicts, gang warfare and terrorist attacks in areas that suffer from security services shortage, adding, "Dhi Qar is living under the rule of gangs", warning that the situation will soon get worse, and calling on the security forces and government authorities to impose the prestige of law.

Dhi Qar Governorate, in southern Iraq, is witnessing tribal conflicts, multiple attacks, and transgressions on government departments and institutions, which the security services are unable to contain.

On the other hand, Dhi Qar habitants suffer from services shortage; lack of safe drinking water, and electricity supply, in addition to the high percentage of unemployment, which led to the emergence of almost daily demonstrations.