Iraq's Lezzoo Closes Seven Figure Seed Round

2020/07/23 | 13:34 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Northern Gulf Partners, a frontier market investment firm, and California-based Pay It Forward Venture Capital, have led a seven-figure US dollar seed round investment in Lezzoo, a delivery and e-payment platform that aims to become Iraq's first super-app.
Lezzoo received a pre-seed investment from Silicon Valley's Y Combinator and is the only Iraqi start-up accepted […]
