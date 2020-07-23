Severe Oxygen shortage in a major hospital Baghdad

2020/07/23 | 13:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source said, on Thursday, that there is a severe shortage of medical Oxygen in "Al-Kindi" hospital, of the largest hospitals in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The hospital has been using oxygen cylinders for two days, after the depletion of oxygen from the main system."

He explained, "the hospital needs 10 tons of oxygen daily," noting that, "the Ministry of Industry has not sent oxygen supplies to the hospital for few days."