Saudi delegation visits Erbil to inspect situation of IDPs in Kurdistan

2019/02/27 | 11:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Saudi delegation from the King Salman Humanity and Relief Center will visit the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday, according to news reports.
In remarks, a source said the delegates will check the situation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Syrian refugees, who have been based in the Kurdistan Region for years.
The delegation, according to the source, will visit the Bahrka camp, located near Erbil province.
Kurdistan Region hosted over 1.8 million IDPs and Syrian refugees as ISIS attacked Iraq and Syria in the summer of 2014.
