Al-Kadhimi hosts the Finnish ministry of Foreign affairs

2020/07/23 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received today, Thursday, the Finnish Minister of Foreign affairs, Pekka Haavisto.

Haavisto conveyed the greetings of the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, to her Iraqi counterpart, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and her appreciation to the steps taken by Al-Kadhimi, since his assumption the premiership.

Haavisto indicated that his government greatly appreciates the realistic and balanced position of Iraq in its relations with its neighbors, the region and the world and conveyed his country's desire to build the best relations with Iraq, and enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, according to a statement by Al-Kadhimi's office.

For his part, Al-Kadhimi welcomed the Finnish Minister of Foreign affairs and his accompanying delegation to Baghdad and praised Finland's positive positions in supporting Iraq in the political, economic, and security fields.



Al-Kadhimi expressed his optimism about the future of bilateral relations between the two countries and between Iraq and the European Union in general.

The Iraqi PM expressed the desire of Iraq to benefit from the experience and role of Finland in resolving international disputes, stressing the importance of developing cooperation in the field of investment and providing supporting the role of Finnish companies operating in Iraq.

He also stressed the Iraqi government's desire to continue security cooperation with Finland, within the international coalition against terrorism, under the umbrella of Iraq’s sovereignty and priorities