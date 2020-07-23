Kurdistan eases the transport ban between the provinces

2020/07/23 | 15:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Interior in the Region of Kurdistan announced on Thursday providing more facilities for the movement of citizens between the provinces of the region and local administrations.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry confirmed the continuation of the curfew between the four governorates of the Kurdistan Region: Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Halabja, in addition to Garmyan and Raperin administrations.

Transport licenses between the governorates and administrations are granted via the official website of the ministry, noting the process will be under the supervision of the governorates and local departments.

The statement pointed out that the international airports of Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah are making preparations to receive international flights starting from 1/8/2020.



A governmental committee will be formed to set the necessary mechanism to start the return of the flights.

According to the statement, Iraqi and foreign travelers, except for Iranian citizens, between Kurdistan Region and Turkey will be resumed while maintaining precaution protocols.