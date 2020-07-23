Iraqi Parliament investigates the contracts of

2020/07/23 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The parliamentary committee investigating the contracts of the Ministry of Electricity intends to open the files of the American company, General Electric.

The company's contracts in 2018 were marred by suspicions of corruption, according to what was published by Western press reports.



However, the company and the Ministry of Electricity denied these accusations.

Member of the committee, Mudar Al-Azerjawi, told Shafaq News agency, "The parliamentary committee investigating the contracts of the Ministry of Electricity intends to open all files of the American Company, General electric." He added, "the Parliamentary Committee will continue its investigations with officials in the Ministry of Electricity and study contracts and files in the ministry to uncover the parties responsible for wasting public money and hold them accountable."

The Parliamentary and Supervisory Executive Committee charged with investigating and auditing the contracts of the Ministry of Electricity headed by Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, First Deputy Speaker of the council of Representatives, visited today, Thursday, the headquarters of the Ministry of Electricity.

Al-Kaabi announced, on July 19th, that the amounts spent on electricity are "huge" and do not commensurate with the suffering of the citizens, and affirmed that his committee "will not be like its predecessors", as he pledged to expose the entire processes of waste of public money and corruption in this sector since 2003.

On July 12, the Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Mohamed Al-Halbousi, directed the formation of a committee to audit and investigate the contracts of the Ministry of Electricity.