Three ISIS members arrested before sneaking into Iraq from Syria

2019/02/27 | 12:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Three ISIS members were captured on Tuesday, as they were attempting to infiltrate into Anbar province coming from Syria, news reports said.
The militants had plans to carry out terrorist crimes against the security forces and civilians in the province, however, they were arrested before sneaking into the city.
The militant group reportedly abducted several people in Anbar over the past few weeks, before some of them were rescued by the security forces.
