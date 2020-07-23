Barzani welcomes Japanese investment in Kurdistan region

2020/07/23 | 16:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, hosted on Thursday, Nakayama Yoshiko, the new official of the Japanese Consulate Office in the region of Kurdistan and an accompanying delegation.

In the meeting, Barzani expressed his full support for Yoshiko in her new tasks and the region's desire to develop its relations with Japan in all fields and host Japanese investors.

He also thanked the Japanese government for the assistance provided by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Kurdistan Region, which has provided its services in the region for a long time.



The president also praised the humanitarian assistance Japan provided to the displaced and refugees.For its part, Yoshiko stressed that she will make every effort to further consolidate her country's relations with the Region by encouraging the Japanese private sector to invest in the regions and bring Japanese non-governmental organizations to it.



Yoshiko asserted that Japan supports the stability of Iraq and Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, they also discussed the general situation in the region, the importance of the Kurdistan Region’s role in stabilizing Iraq, COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions, terrorism, and some other issues.