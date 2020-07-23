Basra airport reopened to air traffic

2020/07/23 | 16:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Basra International Airport administration announced, on Thursday, the resumption of domestic and foreign flights, after easing the restrictions imposed to confront COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Basra International Airport, Samir Younis, told Shafaq News agency, "An official approval has been obtained to open Basra International Airport to domestic, Arab and international air traffic, starting today, Thursday, 7/23 after midnight and according to internationally accepted standards."

The Director of Basra Airport stressed that precautionary measures will be applied to the airport.

The governmental Supreme National Committee for Health and Safety decided on Thursday, July 16, to reopen the airports starting from July 23rd, as well as the crossings of Al-Munthiriya, Safwan, and Al-Shaib for commercial exchange.