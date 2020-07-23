Covid-19: More than 1000 cases in 24 hours in Iraq

2020/07/23 | 16:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Wednesday, 80 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 16947 tests were performed today,

The newly2258 recovery cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 305, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 318, Medical City 128, Najaf 119, Al-Sulaymaniyah 39, Erbil 96, Duhok 8, Karbala 90, Kirkuk 126, Diyala 75, Wasit 193, Babel 184, Basra 237, Maysan 86, Al-Diwaniyah 55, Dhi Qar 76, Al-Anbar 4, Muthanna 71, Saladin 28, and Nineveh 20 .

The statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 2361 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 465, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 376,Medica city 61, Najaf 67, Al-Sulaymaniyah 130, Erbil 69, Duhok 11, Kirkuk 132, Karbala 176, Diyala 33, Wasit 158, Basra 192, Maysan 54, Babel 154, Dhi Qar 43, Al-Diwaniyah 92, Al-Anbar 17, Muthanna 72, Nineveh 28, and Saladin 31.

While 80 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 12, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 8, Medical city 2, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 8, Erbil 4, Karbala 9, Kirkuk 5, Basra 5, Wasit 2,Maysan 2, Babel 2, Dhi Qar 3, Nineveh 4, Muthanna 2, Al-Diwaniyah 8, Al-Anbar 1, and Saladin 2.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

Confirmed cases: 102226.

Recoveries 69405 (68% of the cases).

Fatalities: 4122.