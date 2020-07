2020/07/23 | 17:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced, on Thursday, that a drone carrying 2 kg bombs has been detected in Baghdad.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that “the plane was found above one of the buildings in Al-Jadriya is a neighborhood in Baghdad

He added, "The bombs was dismantled, and a thorough investigation was conducted.”