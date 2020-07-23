Iraqi airports resume flights

2020/07/23 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq resumed today Thursday its flights in most airports, after four months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airports in Iraq re considered an essential source to support the economy, which is experiencing its worst crises.

On Thursday morning, several airplanes took off from Baghdad International Airport to Lebanon and Turkey.



Tests were carried out to verify passenger infection before traveling.

The Basra and Najaf airports in the south of the country also reopened today, while Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah extended the curfew until August 1, according to the Kurdistan Region authorities.

The curfew has been extended several times amid the high number of cases, which led to an economic crisis triggered by lower oil prices and paralyzing the Iraqi private sector.

It’s decided that The curfew will be lifted after the Eid al-Adha holiday on July 30.