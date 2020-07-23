Duhok citizens face Turkish bombardment by swimming

2020/07/23 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Turkish military operations have not been able to prevent residents of one of the regions of Kurdistan from practicing their summer hobbies.

Camera Shots documented by Shafaq News agency showed young women and men from the Shiladze of the Amadiya District, north of Duhok governorate, defying the Turkish bombing and going to swim in the Zab River.

The "Shiladze" is one of the areas that are subjected to Turkish bombing continuously due to the presence of PKK fighters.

Also, Al-Amadiya district was subjected to constant shelling by Turkish planes, which led to the burning of hundreds of acres of agricultural lands and forest.

in the same context, the population of about 45 out 57 villages leaved since the conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government began.