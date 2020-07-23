The ministry of Foreign affairs Pekka Haavisto arrived in Erbil

2020/07/23 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Finland's Foreign affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto arrived on Thursday in Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region, for an official visit.

The Finnish Minister was received at the Erbil International Airport, by Minister of the Interior in the Region, Riber Ahmed, and the head of the Regional Presidency Office, Fawzi al-Atroshi, according to Shafaq News reporter.

The guest minister is scheduled to meet later on Thursday with the president of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Masroor Barzani, the prime minister.

Haavisto arrived in Erbil from Baghdad after holding meetings with federal government officials, led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein