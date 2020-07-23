Al-Halbousi calls for an international support

2020/07/23 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi stressed today, Thursday, the importance of the international community support to Iraq to overcome its economic crisis.

Al-Halbousi’s office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that “Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi received, today, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, and discussed bilateral relations and strengthening friendship and cooperation between Iraq and Finland in the security and economic fields, in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries.”

The meeting discussed, according to the statement, "the joint efforts to confront ISIS, and Finland's role in the international coalition."

Al-Halbousi stressed the importance of "continuing efforts to combat terrorism and cooperation in accordance with the principle of Iraq's sovereignty and stability; to eliminate ISIS, the return of the displaced people, and achieve stability in the liberated areas."

The Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives pointed to greater communication between Iraq and Finland in the economic and investment fields, and strengthening the role of Finnish companies operating in Iraq.

For his part, the Finnish Foreign Minister expressed his country's aspiration to cooperate with Iraq, and to provide support in all fields,.

He also extended an invitation to Al-Halbousi to visit Finland.