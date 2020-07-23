PUK disrupts the parliamentary session

2020/07/23 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) revealed today, Thursday, that his party will not participate in the sessions of the Parliament, protesting in protest of what it described as "marginalization" of its ministers in the Government, but the union stressed efforts to reach an agreement With the Kurdistan Democratic party (KDP) .

Earlier today, the deputy speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, Hemin Hawrami, had invited all members of parliament to meet on the 26th, 27th and 28th of July for the sixth session.

PUK official Lawand Jalal told Shafaq News agency that his party would not participate in the parliamentary sessions pointing out that the Deputy Speaker of Parliament took the decision without an agreement was reached.

On the relationship with the Democratic Party, Jalal said, "The disagreements are due to the Individualization of decision-making of the prime minister.”

When asked about the reasons for the National Union not withdrawing from the government as long as it complains of marginalization, he pointed out that this comes out of respect for the historical relationship with the Democratic Party and its attempt to reach an understanding with, pointing out that his party has two agreements with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

The first agreement relates to parliamentary work in which two sides work as partners.

The second agreement confirmed the level of partnership in the government and that the two sides are real partners and share equally.

Noting that the KDP party violated this agreement and works alone.

He added that “this issue came in parallel, with oil, Peshmerga, relations with Baghdad matters in which the Democrats took decisions about without consulting us.”

A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hividar Ahmed, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, that the statement issued by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Kurdistan, Hemin Hawrami, came to complete his second spring session due to the start of the summer vacation for the Kurdistan Parliament with the beginning of next August.

Ahmed confirmed that there are persistent attempts at high levels to hold a meeting with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan next Saturday to reach an agreement in this regard, knowing that in all cases the Kurdistan Parliament will hold its meetings Next week, whether the union participated or not.

Ahmed indicated that the parliament sessions were held to discuss the reports of Article 140 committees, problems in the disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil, and Turkish attacks on the border areas

Ahmed added that next week four sessions of Parliament will be hold, noting that all the parties expressed their willingness to participate, except the PUK.