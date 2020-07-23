Covid-19: A Korean died in Iraq

2020/07/23 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The South Korean Foreign Ministry announced today, Thursday, the death of one of its citizens working in Iraq due to Covid-19, while he was waiting for a plane to take him to his country.

"The Korean who works at a construction site in Karbala, Iraq, died of Covid-19, on Wednesday afternoon, while undergoing treatment (-19)," the South Korean Yonhap News Agency quoted the Foreign Ministry in Seoul as saying .

Thus, the number of fatalities of Korean citizens in Iraq increased to 3.

Earlier, Disaster and Safety Communications Network announced today, Wednesday, that south Korea will send two military aircraft to Iraq, to transport 297 Korean workers who want to return to the homeland.