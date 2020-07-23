Iran identifies the bomber of the Natanz nuclear facility

2020/07/23 | 19:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iranian Revolutionary Guard identified the person who carried out the explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in the center of the country on July 2, according to Iranian media.

An Iranian website stated that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards determined that the bomber was Irshad Karimi, who was for many years had been a contractor for the facility and responsible for launching the uranium enrichment course at the Natanz nuclear plant located in the central Isfahan.

According to sources, the Iranian website stated that Karimi "blew up with his team the centrifugal hall and caused great damage to the nuclear plant.”

The sources indicated that Karimi's powers as a contractor at the plant were supported by the intelligence in Isfahan.

Jawad Karimi Qadousi, A member of Iran’s National Security Committee in the Iranian parliament, has previously announced that the explosion at the Natanz facility was due to security breaches.

Qadousi, who had previously visited the plant with other members of the Parliament, denied the existence of a suspicious object that struck the site from outside the facility.

During the past weeks, Iran witnessed a series of explosions that rocked several military, nuclear and industrial sites, including the Natanz facility on July 2.

The head of Iran's civil defense organization, Gholam Reza Jalali, said that Tehran does not exclude that the explosions were caused by sabotage operations by opposition groups or the hypothesis of cyber-attacks by the United States.

While other Iranian officials considered that the explosions were the result of attacks by Israel.

The New York Times newspaper reported in a report on Iranian intelligence sources on July 5 that the explosion was caused by a bomb planted at the Natanz centrifuge site.

The newspaper suggested that the explosion of Iran’s Natanz nuclear program would be delayed for at least two years.