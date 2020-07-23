A new 100 megawatts on Kurdistan national electricity feeders

2020/07/23 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Electricity in Kurdistan Region announced today, Thursday, that new 100 megawatts will be added on the national electricity feeders.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that as part of the Kurdish Government’s efforts to increase the production capacity of natural gas and electricity, it will decrease the gas production about 200 for implementing a technical process.



The ministry added that "everything will return to normal with an increase of 100 megawatts of electricity," stressing, "This will have a good impact on increasing the power supply for citizens."